Granting wishes during the COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Coronavirus isn’t stopping Make-A-Wish of Utah from making dreams come true for children with critical illnesses and their families. The organization is getting creative with how it creates and fulfills life-changing wish requests.

According to Make-A-Wish, research indicates children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to help fight a critical illness. That’s the primary motivation behind what Make-A-Wish does. The organization says it is facing a record number of wishes waiting to be granted as a result of postponements and medical concerns due to COVID-19 and The Coronavirus in Utah and across the globe. Wishes that involve travel are particularly impacted.

The challenging circumstances have inspired Make-A-Wish Utah to think creatively about how to fulfill wishes. One such wish recently granted is a great example. Seven-year-old Emery was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder that qualified him to receive a wish. Emery has limited mobility, yet he enjoys experiencing new places, meeting new people and going on new adventures. He and his family decided an off-road wheelchair would be the wish. And Make-A-Wish Utah made it happen.

On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Emery received an amazing surprise as community members lined up along the street in celebration of Emery’s wish granting. The Murray Fire Department personally greeted and escorted Emery and his family through the street as they made their way to the Make-A-Wish building where Emery was gifted his new all-terrain wheelchair which can handle dirt, grass, sand, mud, snow and can even float in water.

Emery’s family says the gift is amazing and will tremendously support their efforts to give Emery exciting new opportunities to get out and about easily and safely regardless of the terrain.

Visit Make-A-Wish Utah online to learn more about how to request wishes or how you can help support the organization and the families it serves.