Get your tickets for the 86th Annual Ute Stampede!

The Ute Stampede Rodeo looks forward to seeing you on July 16, 17, & 18. You won’t want to miss this 3 day, action-packed event. With bull riding, broncos, barrel racing, team roping, parades, contests, carnival rides PLUS you can still participate in the Ute Stampede Fun Run, virtually!

The Ute Stampede Committee is sensitive to the coronavirus, with the recent increase in cases in the United States. We appreciate your support as we navigate this ever-changing landscape.

This weekend there will be many activities available for all family members including Parades, Carnivals, Food Trucks, Rodeo’s, Car Shows, Golf Tournaments, and more!

After careful consideration, working closely with the health department and state and local leaders to ensure a safe Rodeo during these unprecedented times, the Ute Stampede Rodeo has decided to go forward. It will look different this year with limited tickets but the events will continue.

The Ute Stampede committee invites families to come out and have some fun and show your support.

