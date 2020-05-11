Finding virtues and building positive self-esteem through the “Virtue Poster”

Today on ABC4 and Motivation Monday with Nicea Degering we are speaking with Kirk Weisler. While usually the business leader and author Art Coombs will be joining in for Motivation Mondays, today will be his long-term friend and colleague Kirk Weisler. Kirk is also a speaker and best-selling author.

During Motivation Mondays we examine life and give you Motivation and tools to deal with everything going on around us.

With more stress in the homes these days it can be common to see not just adults, but also children struggling with feelings of worth and self-doubt. We all need to bring more positive energy and outlook into our homes. That’s why today I’m going to talk about The Virtue Poster.

This is one of the ideas I got from Art Coombs nearly 20 years ago and he teaches it more in his books. It started when his young son was struggling with body image issues.

So here’s what he did:

Art Coombs sat down and thoughtfully wrote a list of all of the virtues he saw in his son. Courage, character, commitment, creativity, selflessness, funny, hard worker, good sport, helpful, and so on.

Art then took those words and created a document, he changed the font and font sizes of each word, dropped in pictures of his son to give it even more splash, and they had it printed on a large wall-size poster. He then presented it to his son, and said, “Son, to me you are all of these things.” Art had created his son a “Virtue Poster.”

