Cold Weather means preparing the furnace for fall

Therm with Dominion Energy joined Nicea on ABC4 Midday to talk about the best way to prepare your furnace for fall and what the weather getting colder means for people wanting to heat their homes.

For a lot of people, the colder weather means this is the first time they will be turning on their furnace in nearly six months or more. Generally, there are no issues when firing up your furnace, but getting it inspected by a licensed contractor can ensure that it is running safely and efficiently.

When a contractor comes to your home to determine if your furnace is running safely or not they’re looking at all of the various parts and safety features on your furnace. This may prevent any potential carbon monoxide problems. CO detectors are a great safety feature to have in your home, but they are there only as a second line of defense. An annual inspection with CO detectors makes sure that all of your bases are covered.

Once our furnace is safe, the next step would be making sure it is running as efficiently as possible. Through that same inspection, your contractor would be able to make recommendations on what could be replaced or fixed to make your current furnace more efficient or they might even recommend updating your furnace to ensure you are getting the maximum value for your energy dollars.

For more tips that you can do on your own to make your home more energy-efficient through the winter, as well as what your contractor should be looking for when conducting their inspection, visit the Dominion Energy website.

This article contains sponsored content.