Faces of COVID-19: Recovering on the rehabilitation unit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Intermountain Healthcare has a special place called the Neuro Specialty Rehabilitation Unit in Murray, UT.

It’s where people with debilitating issues can learn to walk, talk, eat and get their life back.

Now they can add COVID-19 patients to that list. In continuing our series:

‘Healthcare Heroes: The Faces of Covid Caregivers,’ ABC4 highlights one patient who gave the rehab unit the confidence and know-how, to help a new class of patients, critically ill and recovering from COVID-19.

Timothy Noonan, patient, ‘I remember coming off the helicopter on the tarmac that is the last thing I remember for the next 3 weeks.’

Timothy Noonan. Intermountain Healthcare COVID-19 patient number two.

Noonan said, ‘this was probably March 25th.’

Timothy was air lifted from Park City to Murray, placed in a medically induced coma, on a feeding tube and ventilator.

Noonan said, ‘you’re on your back. You’re not mobile. You’re not eating anything and you can’t speak. Plus, you’re having incredible ICU deliriums.’

Dr. Lanphere said, ‘the first time I met Tim, he went into a full blown panic attack, numbers were dropping and went into a fetal position. The lights were on but no one was home.’

Dr. Julie Lanphere is the Neuro Specialty Rehab Unit Medical Director at Intermountain Medical Center.

Lanphere said, ‘he had a 63 ICU stay, the longest we’ve seen on the unit here.

Noonan says, ‘the ICU saved my life and this rehab gave it back to me.’

Timothy came out of the coma no longer positive with COVID but the virus had caused pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) which is the disease of the lungs and scarring tissue, and renal failure.

Timothy was a special case and the Neuro Specialty Unit was up to the challenge.

Lanphere, ‘Tim was our first patient to prove we could do it. To show us how comfortable were we. How far we can take this patient. Each day they got better.’

The Neuro Specialty Rehab Unit faced unchartered territory walking a delicate balance between pushing Tim, and having enough stored oxygen.

Timothy has come a long way from not being able to walk and breath.

He would soon graduate from his hospital bed to walking laps around the floor. On May 21st of last year, he was was well enough to leave the hospital to a cheering crowd.

Noonan, ‘these people are like family to me. I was here for so long. For me to be back here is very emotional for me.’

Today, Timothy returns to the place that gave his life back.

We often look at COVID-19 numbers. Those who we’ve lost and those who have survived and doctors say just because you survive doesn’t mean you are 100 percent back. Dr. Lanphere and her staff know a lot more about rehabilitating COVID patients.

Lanphere said, ‘what makes them rehabable is they get better. These patients continue to get better. We have to pre-oxygenate you.’

What Timothy was willing to do and teach the staff has now helped other COVID- 9 patients.

Lanphere said, ‘he was a great 1st patient. He brought a unique challenge and I commend my staff. We have figured it out and seen 42 other COVID patients trached, pegged. These are complex patients who have come through and all have discharged home. We have to look at these patients differently. We can rehabilitate them. We can give them hope for a better future. 6 months later, Timothy is back at work. He still needs a little oxygen but he’s able to do a lot of things he wasn’t able to do.

He credits his normally healthy lifestyle before he got sick. He wants to remind everyone to be vigilant and take COVID-19 seriously.

