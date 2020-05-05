Emergent Health Care needs and why you shouldn’t wait to call the doctor

Glen Mills with ABC4 speaks with Dr. Vamsee Yaganti, a cardiologist at St. Marks Hospital Center regarding concerns about patients avoiding hospitals and doctors because of COVID-19 concerns when they have valid health concerns that should be addressed.

St. Mark’s Hospital offers invaluable expertise gained from delivering exceptional patient. Our hospital is dedicated to providing high–quality healthcare. We meet that standard through changes in upgrading technology and advanced procedures. While these changes may be constant, our tradition of caring and healing will never fade.

Dr. Yaganti feels that an important message that we need to give to the community is that coming to the hospitals still safe and they’re taking all precautions to keep patients and medical personal safe. Not coming to the hospital for Cardiac related illnesses is a much higher risk than the COVID infection itself.

For people who might still be fearful about coming into the hospital, St. Mark’s Hospital and Dr. Yaganti want to advise everyone that there are two aspects of cardiac care.

1 in 4 deaths is from cardiovascular disease. Symptoms of heart attack require immediate care and are time-sensitive.

Ongoing care for heart conditions – Telehealth is also available. Check with your doctor for options that are available.

The American Heart Association has reported decreasing numbers of heart attacks and strokes showing up at hospitals, yet there is an increase in deaths which indicates that people are not reaching out for help when they need it.

Elective Procedures are now back on the table and St. Marks Hospital has made changes at their hospital by making sure all patients that come in for a procedure will be tested for COVID-19, and the duration of their stay will be decreased if possible. Dr. Yaganti suggests all patients discuss all symptoms with their healthcare professional and come up with a plan that will work best for their situation.

For more information visit their website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or you can visit the blog.

This article contains sponsored content.