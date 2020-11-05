On Tuesday, November 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MST. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual educational conference as part of its national Educating America Tour to help Utah residents affected by Alzheimer’s disease, caregivers, and anyone who wants to learn more about the disease. The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will provide information and advice from health and caregiving experts.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate. That’s especially true now as more than 34,000 Utah families are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “We want individuals who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s to know about the resources available to help them and steps that they can take to improve their loved one’s care and quality of life. This conference will bring that information directly to families without having to leave their homes.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of The Dr. Oz Show, will be a guest speaker and share his family’s personal Alzheimer’s story regarding the diagnosis of his mother, Suna Oz, last year. Dr. Oz will describe how the diagnosis impacted his family, as well as share tips to promote good brain health and healthy aging.

Sessions during the AFA virtual conference will include:

Proactive, Family Engaged Dementia Care – Troy Christian Andersen, Ph.D., MSW, MS, LCSW, will talk about medical and social services for individuals living with dementia-related illnesses, their caregivers and families, as well as guide caregivers through medical and psychosocial interventions. Dr. Andersen is Executive Director of the W.D. Goodwill Initiatives on Aging and Associate Professor and Lecturer at the College of Social Work, University of Utah. He is also an Adjunct Professor in the Neurology Department at the University of Utah School of Medicine, and Clinical Social Worker at the Center for Alzheimer’s Care, Imaging and Research.

Living at Home with Dementia – Bruce W. Lee, Owner and President of ComForCare of Northern Utah, will provide tips to help people live their best lives as they deal with life’s challenges, and to stay in their homes independently, safely and with dignity. He will discuss personalized care plans, support, and education for caregivers.

Loneliness and Social Isolation in the Older Adult Population – Anne Asman, MS, Director of Advancement and Outreach, and Gerontologist in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Utah, will discuss the growing prevalence of loneliness and isolation, especially common with the senior population since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and interventions which families and caregivers can adapt to combat these issues.

Those who can not participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline at (866) 232-8484 or via our online web chat system (available in 90+ languages) by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the webpage.

For more information or to register, go to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s website.