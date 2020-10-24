Comcast Utah supports youth activism with social justice virtual event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Youth activism is on the rise across America, fueled by a competitive political year and turbulent times related to public safety, racism and other social justice issues. Comcast Utah, The Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs and hundreds of registered attendees will participate in a social justice virtual event on Tuesday, October 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m.. It’s all part of Comcast NBCUniversal’s Social Justice Series.

Brea Baker, a young activist, recent Yale University graduate and founder of the Head to Toe Foundation, a nonprofit that works to support women and girls around the globe, will bring together young Utah activists, Civil Rights leaders, high school and college students and professionals, to talk about issues of importance to Blacks in America. Leading up to the live streaming event with Brea, learn about youth activism, protesting vs. rioting, being a youth activist and how to support our young activists by watching our panel discussions with local Utah activists.

As part of Comcast’s $100 million multi-year plan to advance social injustice and equality, Comcast Mountain West Region is partnering with national and local activists, Civil Rights leaders, elected officials, community organizations and Comcasters to play an integral role in driving lasting reform. Together, we hope to help create a more equitable, just, and inclusive society.

From March for Our Lives – to the climate strikes – to today’s new wave of Black Lives Matter protests, young people have led the charge for change. Many of them barely old enough to vote, this new wave of activists is equipped with TikTok, Twitter, Snap Chat, and Instagram and the exasperation-fueled momentum that comes with coming of age against a backdrop of climate crisis, gun violence, a global pandemic, racism and police brutality.

Register here to participate.