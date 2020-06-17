Live Now
Watch 10pm News Live Now

Cars 4 Kids helps make wishes come true

Community Partners

Exotic, rare virtual car show supports Make-A-Wish Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – If you’re a fan of exotic, rare cars, then you won’t want to miss the Cars 4 Kids Third Annual Limitless Supercar Shoot-Out & Car Show in Eagle Mountain on June 27, 2020. But, wait, there’s a catch on how you can participate this year. The event is not open to the public to view in person due to health concerns related to COVID-19. But, it will be streamed live through Facebook and available free of charge to all viewers.

This year’s event will feature top-speed demonstrations from a variety of exotic cars on a closed highway event. It’s a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Utah. The event raised more than $73,000 for Utah wish children in 2019.

Rob Shelton, Founder & Wealth Manager of Axio Wealth Management and a Make-A-Wish Utah board member, says the event is a lot of fun and a great way to supper the tremendous work Make-A-Wish does for children with critical illnesses.

Learn more about Cars 4 Kids and register online for the June 27th Car Show event.

The Challenging circumstances of the Coronavirus in Utah have created a record number of wishes waiting to be granted, according to Make-A-Wish Utah. The organization says more than ever before, wishes need the support of individual and corporate donors to grant the wish of every eligible child.

Visit Make-A-Wish Utah online to learn more about how to request or help grant wishes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story