Cars 4 Kids helps make wishes come true

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – If you’re a fan of exotic, rare cars, then you won’t want to miss the Cars 4 Kids Third Annual Limitless Supercar Shoot-Out & Car Show in Eagle Mountain on June 27, 2020. But, wait, there’s a catch on how you can participate this year. The event is not open to the public to view in person due to health concerns related to COVID-19. But, it will be streamed live through Facebook and available free of charge to all viewers.

This year’s event will feature top-speed demonstrations from a variety of exotic cars on a closed highway event. It’s a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Utah. The event raised more than $73,000 for Utah wish children in 2019.

Rob Shelton, Founder & Wealth Manager of Axio Wealth Management and a Make-A-Wish Utah board member, says the event is a lot of fun and a great way to supper the tremendous work Make-A-Wish does for children with critical illnesses.

Learn more about Cars 4 Kids and register online for the June 27th Car Show event.

The Challenging circumstances of the Coronavirus in Utah have created a record number of wishes waiting to be granted, according to Make-A-Wish Utah. The organization says more than ever before, wishes need the support of individual and corporate donors to grant the wish of every eligible child.

Visit Make-A-Wish Utah online to learn more about how to request or help grant wishes.