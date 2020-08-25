Are you up to taking the “My Summit” Challenge?

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The National Ability Center is switching gears with this year’s Annual Summit Challenge due to The Coronavirus. Historically Utah’s largest cycling ride for people of all abilities, The Summit Challenge is taking a slightly different form this year for safety reasons and the NAC is inviting adaptive cyclists to participate in its 2020 renamed event, My Summit Challenge.

My Summit Challenge runs August 26-29, offering riders with a disability the opportunity to ride in small groups with a NAC cycling instructor along one of the traditional routes through Summit and Wasatch Counties. The routes offered include a 1-, 16-, 25-, or 50-mile course. NAC’s annual Summit Challenge event provides people of all ages and skill level the opportunity to experience the adventure and beauty of Utah’s outdoors, while raising money for the camps and recreational programs provided by the National Ability Center. More than 7,200 families, children and veterans participate annually in a NAC program and event.

Riders with a disability can register for My Summit Challenge by calling 435-649-3991 or learn more online.

The National Ability Center is based in Park City, Utah. NAC provides world-class adaptive recreation and Splore outdoor adventures for individuals and families of differing abilities, physical, cognitive and developmental, including competitive athletes, youth and veterans.

NAC’s programs have been altered slightly due to COVID-19, but NAC staff and volunteers say it will not stop them from helping others. Phase Two of NAC’s reopening of its facilities and programs is currently underway – offering a limited number of in-person programs, like cycling, archery, hiking and other outdoor adventure activities. Sign up online today for a NAC Program.