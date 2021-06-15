Ride across the majestic Antelope Island State Park at night by the glow of the bright Summer full moon for the 27th Antelope by Moonlight Bike Ride, June 25th at 10 pm.

A family-friendly, non-competitive 24-mile bike ride starts at 10 pm and will take you from White Rock Bay to historic Fielding Garr Ranch and back.

The Antelope by Moonlight Bike Ride has been one of Davis County’s most popular and loved events for nearly 3 decades. You’ve never seen Antelope Island State Park like this before and is an event like no other.

Each year the Ride has a new theme, fun activities, and an exciting costume and bike decorating contest. This year’s theme is the Rolling 20s’. Be sure to dress up and decorate your bike. Pre-Party and Check-in starts at 7 pm with music and MC from Justin NOW 97.9 and The Wave 103.1.

Pre-Party will feature a mocktail speakeasy sponsored by Swire Coca-Cola and Roosters Brewing Co., a Great Gatsby party that includes swanky photo ops, community vendors, and food trucks. Start planning your costumes, deck out your bike with glow-in-the-dark lights, and get ready for the Rolling 20s!

The event is put on by Discover Davis-Utah’s Amusement Capital with the help of our generous sponsors: 97.9 and 103.1, Antelope Island State Park, Chevron, and Biker’s Edge.

Proceeds go to Friends of Antelope Island- a non-profit that works with Utah State Parks in promoting, developing, and expanding the facilities, activities, and educational programs of the island for the enrichment of visitors. This year, rent an e-bike for the event for only $35 from Magnum Bikes.

All cyclists and expertise levels are welcome, including mountain bikes and even e-bikes. In fact, this year we made it super easy for participants to rent an e-bike through our website for only $35 for the Ride by partnering with Magnum Bikes. Bikes will be available on-site, no transport needed!

