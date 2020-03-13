Adding cactus to your salad might be the healthy addition you’re missing

Jennifer Burns from Rancho Markets was on set whipping up a delicious salad recipe containing that one special ingredient. It might be too early to call cactus a superfood, but it can be part of a healthy diet. It’s high in fiber, antioxidants, and carotenoids. Cactus is popular in many areas of the world, particularly Latin America, where it is a native plant.

Cactus can even decrease blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and lower cholesterol. It has a lot of health benefits, but they’re also delicious when you mixed together into a whole salad. At Rancho Markets, these prickly salad additions are already stripped of little pricklies, cleaned, and ready to serve.

Rancho Markets has nine locations here in Utah so you have plenty of options to go pick a few up!

Click the link to download this Cactus Salad Recipe.

This story contains sponsored content.