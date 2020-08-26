Women’s Health: Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Dr. Nathan Bertoldo, Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist with Cache Valley Hospital joined Emily Clark on ABC4 to talk about a common condition that women may be dealing with and delaying care for during COVID0-19.

Pelvic organ prolapse happens when the muscles and tissues supporting the pelvic organs (the uterus, bladder, or rectum) become weak or loose.

Signs and symptoms:

Pressure in the pelvic area.

Aching in the lower back.

Urinary problems such as leaking of urine or urge to urinate.

Constipation.

Dr. Nathan Bertoldo suggests that patients see their provider as soon as they begin experiencing any of these symptoms. There are many ways to treat this condition:

Pelvic muscle exercises

Address lifestyle changes

If non-surgical treatments do not work, we can approach it with surgical options. Hysterectomy is the last alternative and is done through robotic surgery, which allows patients to experience fewer complications than traditional surgery and shorter hospital stays.



As always the health and safety of Cache Valley Hospital patients, caregivers, and communities is the top priority. It is safe to come into the hospital.

A few of the measures Cache Valley Hospital is taking are:

Thorough sanitation, as usual

Limited entrances and clear directions

Screening of both patients and visitors, along with a visitor restriction policy with social distancing guidelines

Mandatory masking of both patients and employees

Continuing to follow all CDC guidelines

For more information, you can visit the Cache Valley Hospitals website, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, or read their Blog.

If you or a family member are experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 9-1-1

This article contains sponsored content.