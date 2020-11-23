With Thanksgiving just two days away, people are struggling with how to celebrate safely considering the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Todd Vento an infectious disease expert with Intermountain Healthcare spoke with ABC4 Utah‘s Surae Chinn on today’s Sponsored Healthy Choices segment about Thanksgiving and how to celebrate safely.

More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last 7 days. As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with.

Dr. Vento tells Surae that right now that our Hospitals in Utah are overrun right now and it’s really important to not have this moment of gratification right now to give thanks in large groups but to find other ways so that we can celebrate later on when it is much safer.

If you choose to attend a gathering or hold a gathering, make your celebration safer by taking these additional steps:

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

Wear a mask and safely and store your mask while eating and drinking.

Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.

Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils.

