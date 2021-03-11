Why the COVID-19 Vaccine is Important for Patients on Immunosuppressive Drugs

Health officials are urging anyone who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine to do so once they are eligible. Doctors say the vaccine is especially important for those with specific diseases that require immunosuppressive drugs.

More than 109,000 Intermountain Healthcare patients fall into this category.

These types of medical conditions include:

Transplant recipients

Rheumatoid arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Crohn’s Disease

Lupus

Psoriasis

Erica Mulcaire-Jones, MD, a rheumatologist at Intermountain Healthcare, says a key symptom of these conditions includes the immune system attacking the body. That’s why patients take immunosuppressive drugs, but It also makes them susceptible to complications from infections, such as COVID-19.

If you take immunosuppressive medications or have an immuno-compromised condition, please check current the Utah Department of Health’s COVID vaccine guidelines to see if you qualify to get vaccinated . Doctors say the protection it provides is vital for patients to avoid severe complications, and possible death.

For more information about vaccine appointments at Intermountain Healthcare, and to see if you qualify, click here.

