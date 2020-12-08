Why is a COVID-19 Vaccine so important?

Rich Lakin Immunization Program Manager with the Utah Department of Health joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah today to talk about why the COVID-19 vaccine is so important.

Wearing Masks and physical distancing help reduce your chance of being exposed to or spreading COVID-19, but after months of navigating this pandemic, we know a vaccination is critical.

While many people who get COVID-19 have only a mild illness, others may get a serious illness or may even die. They are also seeing many people who only had mild symptoms have serious long-term side effects, such as damage to their heart. There’s no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you, even if you are not at increased risk of severe complications.

Getting vaccinated can help prevent getting sick with COVID-19 and vaccines work with your immune system so your body is ready to fight the virus if you are exposed.

Because of the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that you can get re-infected, it might be recommended that you get a COVID-19 vaccine, even if you’ve been sick with COVID-19 before.

The Utah Department of Health wants it to be easy for everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as large quantities are available. However, they will only have a limited supply of the vaccine at first. This means that policymakers must develop plans to make sure those who are most at-risk get the vaccine first, and that vaccines are distributed in a fair, ethical, and transparent way.

The Utah Department of Health organized a workgroup made up of health professionals throughout the state (The Utah Prioritization Workgroup) to develop recommendations for how to prioritize vaccination groups on the state and local level. Their final recommendations, called Utah’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, are based on current information about COVID-19 vaccines, state and local data, the vaccine storage capability of facilities, and guidance from the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

More vaccines will be available over the next few weeks and months. They will continue to provide additional updates about vaccine distribution information when more doses of the vaccine become available.

Utah’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan has prioritized these first vaccines for high-risk populations.

The 5 hospitals in the state that provide care to the highest numbers of COVID-19 patients will receive the first doses. These doses of vaccine are for the healthcare personnel these hospitals identify as being most at-risk of COVID-19 exposures.

Receiving First Vaccine Doses:

U of U Hospital

​​LDS Hospital

​​Intermountain Medical Center

​​Utah Valley Regional Hospital

​​Dixie Regional Medical Center

As more vaccines are produced and distributed, healthcare workers in remaining hospitals will be added; followed by other high-risk priority groups, such as long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, EMS personnel, and clinical staff.

Another group has been established called the “Strategic Vaccination Coalition.” This group is meeting to advise on the essential workers and where they should be placed on a timeline for vaccination.

The advisory group includes doctors, local health officers, legislators, representatives from the governor’s office, UDOH staff, policymakers, and others. They will advise on the results from the occupational risk level model based on a person’s risk of contracting COVID-19 by occupation. This model is based on occupations and considers who can and can’t work from home and the amount of direct human contact is involved with that job.

For more information regarding the vaccine click here.

