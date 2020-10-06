What’s coming to the County Seat this weekend?

Derek Dowset, a producer of At Your Leisure and The County Seat joined Rick Aaron on ABC4 to talk about what is coming up on the show for October.

This weekend 10/10 and 10/11 they will be talking about the National Environmental Policy Act: Back in July of this year the Council on Environmental Quality released new guidelines that impact the implementation of NEPA. We will be discussing the impacts that will have on Counties, particularly rural counties, in terms of getting projects done on public lands.

The following week we will be looking at a forest management practice nicknamed mechanical fire as an additional tool to getting ahead of the fuel problem we have on the forest. 2020 has been a chaotic year and one of the worst on record for wildfires. We will be going out to a treatment site out on the ground to see the process as well as some of the areas that have received treatment in the past.

Derek also tells us their additional content and the library they have built of county-related issues on the YouTube Channel and Facebook (thecountyseattv) To catch up on past content and learn more about our upcoming shows. Be sure to check them out.

The County Seat is broadcast Saturday Evenings at 11:00 & Sunday Mornings at 8:30 on the ABC affiliate out of Salt Lake City, UTAH (KTVX), and re-aired on local cable channels across the state.

For more information visit their website.

