- What is MountainStar Healthcare doing to help prepare for the coronavirus?
- Sharing information and valuable insight from facilities across the country
- Ensuring supplies are available for all our hospitals, including masks for care providers
- First to implement an active screening process last week
- What does the hospital screening process entail?
- Narrowed access points to the hospitals
- Screening all visitors before entering hospital with 3 simple questions:
- Do you have symptoms
- Have you traveled to country with COVID-19
- Exposure to a COVID-19 patient within last 14 days
- Non-invasive (no medical procedure)
- What should people do if they feel like they have coronavirus symptoms?
- Don’t panic. Most symptoms are mild
- Stay home if sick
- Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands
- Contact your primary care doctor or Utah Coronavirus Information Line
- Our 8 hospitals and 3 free standing ERs are ready to care for you if needed
