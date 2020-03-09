What is MountainStar Healthcare doing to help prepare for the coronavirus?

  1. What is MountainStar Healthcare doing to help prepare for the coronavirus?
    1. Sharing information and valuable insight from facilities across the country
    2. Ensuring supplies are available for all our hospitals, including masks for care providers
    3. First to implement an active screening process last week
  2. What does the hospital screening process entail?
    • Narrowed access points to the hospitals
    • Screening all visitors before entering hospital with 3 simple questions:
      1. Do you have symptoms
      2. Have you traveled to country with COVID-19
      3. Exposure to a COVID-19 patient within last 14 days
    • Non-invasive (no medical procedure)
  3. What should people do if they feel like they have coronavirus symptoms?
    1. Don’t panic. Most symptoms are mild
    2. Stay home if sick
    3. Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands
    4. Contact your primary care doctor or Utah Coronavirus Information Line
    5. Our 8 hospitals and 3 free standing ERs are ready to care for you if needed

Visit Mountainstar.com for more information.

