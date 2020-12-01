What is Giving Tuesday?

Ginette Bott, President & CEO of the Utah Food Bank joined Rick Aaron on ABC4 Utah today to talk about Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a global giving movement around the world. It started in 2012 and was founded to inspire people to give back after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. This year, thanks to our friends at Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, all donations will be matched up to $25,000, so your impact will go twice as far.

Normally, we can stretch each $1 into $8.03 worth of goods and services, but with this match, a donation of just $10 could be $160 for Utahns facing hunger. You can make your donation now, and it will count towards the match and our Giving Tuesday total.

About Utah Food Bank and Hunger in Utah:

1 in 5 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and 511,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from.

We are still experiencing heightened need due to the pandemic, and are continuing to see many Utahns who have never utilized our services before.

Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 52.9 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of over 44.1 million meals for Utahns in need.

Utah Food Bank provides food to a statewide network of 203 emergency food pantries and agencies.

How to Support the Holiday Food & Fund Drive in Other Ways:

People can participate in the Holiday Food & Fund Drive by giving food or money.

Register a food and fund drive, participate in community events that benefit us, fill a virtual gift bag online, or simply donate financially.

For more information, please visit the Utah Food Bank website.

This article contains sponsored content.