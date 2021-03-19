Welcome Spring! See how Millcreek Gardens is celebrating.

LaRene from Millcreek Gardens is showing Reagan and ABC4 Utah Viewers the best ideas on how to get your garden ready for spring this year.

Gardening enthusiasts know that there are certain signals that tell them when to get outside and make sure that their garden is ready to go. Millcreek Gardens offers a few suggestions below:

Dispose of Leaves – You should leave a nice, warm covering of leaves over your spring flowers through the winter to protect them from the cold and snow. Once you see them start to emerge it’s time to uncover them.

Pull Up Weeds – The sooner you get started, the better.

Prune Garden Shrubs and Trees – When taking care of spring pruning it’s important to remember not to prune any bushes or trees that bloom in the spring, their buds have already formed, and anything you cut off now will just be a waste.

Now that we have the Garden ready to go, it’s important to add in something that will bring color and curb appeal. Millcreek Gardens has 6 Spring Blooming Perennial flowers they’d suggest, check them out here.

