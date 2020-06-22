We need to openly discuss this topic, even though it’s sensitive

Surae Chinn with ABC4 spoke with Andrew Reinhart of Wasatch Medical Clinic today about a sensitive topic that needs to be openly discussed – erectile dysfunction.

How men perform in the bedroom can be a sensitive topic. No man wants to admit they struggle with erectile dysfunction, but a local clinic has a solution that is making a difference for many.

Andrew Rinehart with Wasatch Medical Clinic says ED is more common than you’d think. – 65 percent of men over 55 struggle with the issue, although that percentage is probably a lot higher.

For years it’s been treated with medication and surgery, but now Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a breakthrough and permanent solution. It’s called Acoustic Wave Therapy.

Acoustic Wave Therapy is the breakthrough technology offered by Wasatch Medical Clinic that widens blood vessels, increases blood flow, and gives men the ability to perform naturally with no side effects, other than a slight sting during the treatment.

One patient of Wasatch Medical Clinic who received the treatment gave this testimonial:

“After almost 5 years of struggling with erectile dysfunction, I called Wasatch Medical Clinic and went through their treatment program. I’m now back to 100% function in the bedroom. I don’t have to take any of the medication that I was taking for so many years. My relationship with my wife has improved 10 fold! Thank you for giving me my life back.”

To research this treatment yourself or to schedule an appointment you can visit Wasatch Medical Clinic’s website or call them at (801) 904.3454.

This story contains sponsored content.