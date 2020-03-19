Ways to practice social distancing while getting ready for spring

Millcreek Gardens is helping us prepare for spring in Utah with their gardening tips all while giving us new ways to practice social distancing. Spring is not to early to start preparing for a beautiful and fruitful garden.

A few items that are available to plant right now are leafy greens, root crops, spring blooming bulbs and fresh seeds to have your garden and flowers blooming soon. Start working now to create your own personal paradise right in your own home.

This story contains sponsored content.