Want to give back to your community and make extra cash?

Clark Daniels with Grifols Biomat USA spoke with ABC4‘s Emily Clark today about the importance of Plasma donations and how the process works.

What is Plasma?

Plasma makes up the liquid portion of your blood. It contains important proteins that are responsible for vital functions such as helping your blood clot and defending your body against infections. Plasma is quickly and easily restored by your body.

What is Plasma used for?

Plasma contains hundreds of essential proteins and antibodies that are vital in the body’s ability to maintain critical functions, including controlling bleeding and fighting infections. Without enough of any one of these proteins, a person could have or develop a life-threatening illness, such as an immune deficiency, genetic emphysema, hemophilia, rabies or tetanus.

Grifols uses a specialized medical device that separates the donor’s plasma from their blood through a safe, sterile, automated process, called plasmapheresis. The plasma is collected while the red blood cells are returned to the donor.

Because our bodies replenish plasma quickly, donors can give plasma more frequently than those giving whole blood; up to two twice in a seven-day period, with at least day in between.

Grifols will only use plasma from qualified donors. To become a qualified plasma donor and begin the donation process, you must pass a physical exam and comprehensive health screening at one of our plasma donation centers.

You’ll need to make two separate plasma donations within a six-month period that must undergo rigorous testing for transmissible diseases. Having two separate donations allows us to more easily confirm that you’re healthy enough to donate. Without a second plasma donation, your first donation cannot be used and will be discarded.

Who should donate?

Everybody has a different reason for coming into one of the many Grifols centers. For some, it’s because it’s one of the easiest ways to give back to your community. Some people like having an hour to themselves to relax. Some people like to earn a little bit of money on the side while knowing they are helping to save a life. You only need one reason to donate plasma!

This article contains sponsored content.