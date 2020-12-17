Volunteer to help the homeless this holiday season

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake has partnered with Operation Care International to host ONEDAY2020 – a Christmas Celebration for the homeless across America and around the world.

ONEDAY2020 will be a same day event – this Saturday, December 19th in 22 states in the US and 75 other countries. The event will help the homeless celebrate Christmas. Rescue Mission will be serving from 11 am to 3 pm. They will be helping out with foot washing and providing new socks and new boots for the homeless – Each location has agreed to wash homeless friends’ feet, provide them with a new pair of socks and new pair of shoes – in the Rescue Missions case – a new pair of boots. This is in addition to coats, hats, gloves, Christmas goodies as well as a full Christmas Meal.

Rescue Mission Salt Lake City will be providing the Banquet Meal via Curb-Side Pickup and taking meals to homeless camps around Salt Lake Valley and they need your help. If you would like to volunteer email DVaughns@RescueSaltLake.org or got to Rescue Mission Salt Lake City. They’re asking for additional new boots and shoes, hand sanitizer in small bottles, and masks.

Thanks to a generous donor, who promised a matching gift up to a total of $15,000 for the month of December, your donations will be doubled and provide double the meals, double the shelter, and double the HOPE to help people off the streets. Find out how else you can get involved.

