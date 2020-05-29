Virtual Barn Party to support a great cause

The National Ability Center is an amazing resource available right here in Utah to help support people of all ability levels overcome the different challenges. Today we have Courtney Taylor joining us now on zoom to share her story and how she became familiar with NAC.

Courtney tells us her family has been a part of the NAC since it started. Her Uncle Mark learned how to ski through The National Ability Center and she was able to reconnect with them with her son Truman when he was two years old. Truman was delayed as a baby and after trying several different therapies and not making progress, they decided to try recreational therapy.

Courtney and Truman are excited to promote the Barn Party fundraiser for the Equestrian Program at The National Ability Center.

In lieu of our annual Barn Party, we will be going virtual and talking all things Equestrian and Barn Party June 1st – 6th. We will be ending the week with a Line Dancing party on Saturday, June 6th. We will also be offering a family BBQ dinner for pick up that afternoon to enjoy while you are enjoying the Virtual line Dancing event that evening.

The National Ability Center empowers individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence, and lifetime skills through sport, recreation, and educational programs.

Whether you are a never-ever, an accomplished athlete, or somewhere in between, we welcome you, your family, and your friends. Most programs cater to those with a different ability, or (dis)ability, and many have been designed with inclusion as a first priority.

