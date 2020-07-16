Ute Stampede Rodeo is fun for the whole family this weekend!

Deena Manzanares with ABC4 visits Nephi to check out the Ute Stampede Rodeo as they prepare for 3 days of action-packed events!

After careful consideration and working closely with the local health department as well as state and local leaders during these unprecedented times, Ute Stampede Rodeo has decided to go forward with the 86th Annual Ute Stampede.

Of Course, the Ute Stampede Rodeo will look different this year with limited tickets, social distancing, and other safety measures in place to meet health guidelines but the same fun will be available.

We look forward to seeing you on July 16, 17, & 18. For those who don’t feel comfortable attending, we understand and we are working on ways you can consume the event. You won’t want to miss this 3 day, action-packed event. We have bull riding, broncos, barrel racing, team roping, and a whole lot more.

The Ute Stampede Committee is sensitive to the coronavirus, with the recent increase in cases in the United States. We appreciate your support as we navigate this ever-changing landscape.

This weekend there will be many activities available for all family members including Parades, Carnivals, Rodeo’s, Car Shows, Golf Tournaments, and more!

For more information about events, to purchase tickets or the location visit their website.

