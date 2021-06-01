Utah’s biggest virtual job fair is June 3rd, get registered here!

Utah Department of Workforce Services is partnering with the Utah Association of Colleges to host a Virtual Career Fair to help match job seekers and employers together!

Department of Workforce Services is here to help Utahns take the next steps that could lead to a dream job and higher wages. If you are looking for your first job or transitioning careers, you can search the Department of Workforce Services robust job board of more than 20,000 open jobs in a variety of fields.

The virtual fair will include five pavilions:

General – All employers registered for the fair looking to hire job seekers with or without college degrees.

College graduate – Businesses with job openings for both recent graduates and experienced alumni.

Teleworking – Companies that offer employment with the flexibility of teleworking.

Government jobs – State and local agencies with open positions.

College and university – representatives from each of the colleges and universities will be available to assist recent graduates and alumni in connecting with employers.

The virtual format allows job seekers to easily explore occupations and connect with specific employers through live chat and webcast capabilities. Approximately 250 employers will be in attendance, and there are OVER 5,000 positions available. Whether you have a college degree or not, employers are ready to hire and help meet your career goals.

There will be multiple industries hiring during the career fair, a few are:

Health Care

Banking

Education

Construction

IT

Finance

and many many more.

The fair will be offering full-time, part-time, and telework jobs. There will be something for everyone!

The Job Fair will be on Thursday, June 3rd from 10 am -1 pm and you can register to attend by visiting their website and following the steps.

