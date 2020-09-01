Utah Teens have a unique resource available for quitting

Utah teens now have a resource designed specifically for them. My Life, My Quit is a resource designed just for teens to help them quit vaping and other tobacco products.

Tobacco products are the #1 cause of preventable death and illness in the United States. Last year, 12.4% of Utah youth reported vaping regularly, and 1 in 4 youth reported having tried a vape product.

Vape products commonly contain high levels of nicotine, which can damage the developing brain and impair cognitive abilities. A recent study published by the American Medical Association found that nearly 50% of all teens who vape want to quit.

Luckily, in Utah, these teens now have a resource designed specifically for them. My Life, My Quit is a website designed just for teens to help them quit vaping and other tobacco products.

Through the website, teens can find resources and information to help them quit, including a live quit coach to cheer them on. In addition to providing quit resources for teens, the site also educates teens about the dangers of vaping and other tobacco products and shows them how the tobacco industry targets teens specifically.

My Life, My Quit is free and confidential.

Teens can access My Life, My Quit by visiting the website, or by texting 855.891.9989

This article contains sponsored content.