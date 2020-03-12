Updates on tax deadlines due to Coronavirus outbreak

ABC4’s Emily Clark and Jennifer Brown from My Tax Expert discussed the effects that the coronavirus is having on tax deadlines and filing in a timely manner.

Running your business and handling the day to day tasks can be difficult enough. When you add in a national emergency on top of tax season, it’s a recipe for disaster unless you have a trusted tax advisor on your side. Trump has asked the IRS to extend the deadline, but this request will still have to go through congress and can take time.

If you’re seeking assistance with taxes, know the 5 questions you should be asking every tax professional to make sure they’re accredited. Click here for other tax preparation information from My Tax Expert.

