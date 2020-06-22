Top Summertime Skincare Tips

Surae Chinn of ABC4 speaks with Melinda Mckenzie of Plexaderm on Zoom to take a look at the 4th of July Special they’re offering – $14.95 trial pack PLUS free shipping plus, we want to give you some free tips for taking care of your skin this summer!

Here are a few tips for keeping your skin looking fresh this season, and all year long:

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize

Summer rays tan our bodies, but also dehydrate and cause damage to the skin. It is imperative to moisturize your skin year-round. Water-based moisturizers are a nice option.

Sunscreen protection

You knew that. Sunscreen application is recommended year-round. Everyone needs to wear sunscreen. Men, women, and children. With so many hours spent in the sun, don’t forget to reapply as needed. Make it a daily habit.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are another year-round priority. It’s wonderful to enjoy the outdoors. Do so without squinting. Squinting expressions invite lines and wrinkles around the eyes and face. Yes, lines and wrinkles are inevitable, but that doesn’t mean they should be encouraged.

On those days that you can use a little extra help with fine lines, wrinkles and under-eye bags, consider a little Plexaderm. Plexaderm effects can be seen in minutes and can last up to eight hours Best of all, Plexaderm can be tried risk-free.

To obtain more information or to get additional tips from Plexaderm, you can visit their website, and read their blog, check out some Youtube videos, Additional skincare tips can be found on Pinterest, you can share your results on Instagram. Also, follow Plexaderm on Facebook and Twitter.

This article contains sponsored content.