Today is the official kick off for the 2020 Toys For Tots Donation Drive with the U.S. Marine Corps and the local donation drop-off site, Papa Murphy’s Pizza.

Deena Manzanares joined SSgt. David Romero with the U.S. Marine’s to talk about what is needed and why the need is great this year. Due to the COVID-19 situation and people have lost jobs and income. It is anticipated that anywhere between 40K-50K people needing assistance this year in our region.

What is Needed: New, unwrapped toys for children for toddlers to teens.

Donate at any Papa Murphy’s Pizza location in Utah, Evanston and Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Elko, Nevada now thru December 18th. Papa Murphy’s is giving out special discount cards for everyone who makes a donation. Find a list of participating stores here.

It’s also not too late to request help from Toys For Tots – Families in need can visit the Toys For Tots website to register for help in your area.

The basic mission and goal of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys and help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

For more information about the Marine Toys for Tots Program click here.

