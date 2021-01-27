Throughout the month of January, take part in National Bath Safety Month

In recognition of National Bath Safety month, Taunia Couch an Injury Prevention Coordination with Trauma Services from MountainStar health care joined Emily Clark on ABC4 Utah to share some valuable information.

235K people over the age of 15 visit emergency rooms each year for injuries sustained in the bathroom. Of those people, about 14% of those injuries will require hospitalization. Besides falling down/on stairs the bathroom is probably the second most commonplace of injury in the home. Ground-level falls are the most common cause of elderly injury.

Specific recommendations for keeping elderly safe:

Make sure there is good lighting, night lights in bedrooms, hallways, and bathrooms.

Vision issues increase the risk of falling.

Remove clutter.

Make sure that the pathway to the bathroom is free from objects you may slip or trip on.

Install grab bars next to the toilet, in the shower, and inside the tub.

You may want to avoid taking a bath all together as it can be very hard to get up after.

Keep essential items like shampoo bottles and soap within reach.

Having to stoop over or reach above your head can impair your balance.

Keep a slip-resistant bath mat inside the shower and one outside the shower that can absorb water to prevent slipping on the floor.

Specific recommendations for keeping infants safe:

Turn the water heater temperature down to no more than 120 degrees

Keep sharp edges and objects covered

Avoid toys that may pose a choking hazard

Keep the toilet seat closed

Don’t ever leave standing water in the tub, drain it after use

Never leave a child under the age of 4 alone in the bathtub

When you should seek help:

If something doesn’t look or feel right

If you have worrisome cuts or lacerations

You have serious pain

Suspect a broken bone

Think you may have passed out

If you hit your head or have a headache

Accidents that occur while bathing is often overlooked, but remind us of the importance of recognizing bathroom safety. Bathroom injuries can be serious, but can also be avoided if proper precautions are taken.

HOW TO OBSERVE – Share your upgrades and ideas on social media using #BathSafetyMonth during the entire month of January.

For additional information regarding Mountainstar Healthcare, visit their website.

