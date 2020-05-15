Three quick tips with The Art of Negotiation

Rick Aaron with ABC4 speaks with Phil Danielson the Owner of The Bold Negotiator today and they’re discussing Three Quick Tips to getting better deals with The Art of Negotiation.

You don’t get what you deserve you get what you negotiate and The Art of Negotiation can save us money and help us get more opportunities in love and life.

Phil’s Three quick tips for getting better deals that he wants to share today are listed below

Make the ask. Most of us don’t even ask the question. If you think you deserve a raise, ask for it.

Increase the potential of a deal by having a great Plan B. If you don’t get what you want, what is your Plan B? The better your Plan B, the more leverage you have to get your Plan A.

Phil is a thought leader in negotiation training and executive decision making. He owns The BOLD Negotiator and CapRock Executive Development, management consulting companies that train business executives and leaders throughout the world.

Also, as a university professor, he teaches MBA and undergraduate students at universities and colleges in the US and Asia.

He has taught courses in:

• Negotiation and Conflict Management

• Business Law

• Strategic Decision Making

• Human Resources

• Entrepreneurship

• Organizational Behavior

• Transformational Leadership

