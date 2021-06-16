There is something for every dad out there at City Creek Center

Father’s Day is right around the corner and if your dad is anything like mine – he is the most difficult guy on the planet to shop for! He has a million hobbies but doesn’t think he needs anything. The last 5 years in a row, you’ve gotten in your go-to Jazz, BYU, or Utah t-shirt, but this year you’re looking for something different. UWM Men’s Shop at City Creek Center has a few ideas for you!

A polo with a print – We know that mom always looks good, but it’s time for dad to step up his casual game. He has a bunch of golf polos that he has been given at work or other tournaments – but how about one that doesn’t scream “golf only” on it. A cool, understated print is a great way to break dad out of his shell.

– We know that mom always looks good, but it’s time for dad to step up his casual game. He has a bunch of golf polos that he has been given at work or other tournaments – but how about one that doesn’t scream “golf only” on it. A cool, understated print is a great way to break dad out of his shell. A new tie – Yes, we know. He has a million and he is still wearing his favorite ones from many years back. But it’s time to get him something new – something that isn’t so “boardroom.” Ties today most commonly are a little more matte in finish. Cotton, linens, and wools dominate the tie game. His favorite ties are the ones that have been given to him over the years. Let’s be honest, he doesn’t care how they look – he just cares that you gave them to him! We can check both boxes with a good-looking tie update that comes from you!

– Yes, we know. He has a million and he is still wearing his favorite ones from many years back. But it’s time to get him something new – something that isn’t so “boardroom.” Ties today most commonly are a little more matte in finish. Cotton, linens, and wools dominate the tie game. His favorite ties are the ones that have been given to him over the years. Let’s be honest, he doesn’t care how they look – he just cares that you gave them to him! We can check both boxes with a good-looking tie update that comes from you! No Show Socks – Dad’s ankles are ready to see the sun. While he may never do this look with a suit, he should be doing it with his sneakers and shorts. Let his old socks “get lost in the wash” and grab him a few pairs of no-shows that won’t slip off his heels.

– Dad’s ankles are ready to see the sun. While he may never do this look with a suit, he should be doing it with his sneakers and shorts. Let his old socks “get lost in the wash” and grab him a few pairs of no-shows that won’t slip off his heels. New jeans – If there is one thing we know about dads, it’s that they are men of routine. They refer to jeans as “Levi’s” because, in their mind, that’s the only brand that’s ever existed. They unfortunately have not been introduced to the world of stretch denim. While, yes, they may feel emasculated at first, wearing what they perceive to be their wife’s pants, when they slide on a pair of stretch denim, they won’t be going back. If you want to take that to an even higher extreme, we have a pair of stretch denim that even has a drawstring and elastic waistband for extra comfort and extra room for that Father’s Day dessert!

– If there is one thing we know about dads, it’s that they are men of routine. They refer to jeans as “Levi’s” because, in their mind, that’s the only brand that’s ever existed. They unfortunately have not been introduced to the world of stretch denim. While, yes, they may feel emasculated at first, wearing what they perceive to be their wife’s pants, when they slide on a pair of stretch denim, they won’t be going back. If you want to take that to an even higher extreme, we have a pair of stretch denim that even has a drawstring and elastic waistband for extra comfort and extra room for that Father’s Day dessert! Offer dad a fun night out – If there is one thing we know about some dads, it’s that they’d rather go to the dentist than go clothes shopping for themselves. Why not offer him a fun night out together at City Creek Center and UWM Men’s Shop? At UWM, we get men that don’t always like to shop. When they first walk through the door, we’ll greet them with a drink and make them feel comfortable. We’ll take measurements and keep them on file to make future shopping that much easier. We’ll work quickly and make recommendations, so they don’t need to wander around trying to decide what will look best on them. They will leave with a new resolve for looking better!

Find more information about UWM Men’s shop and other fun things to do at City Creek Center by visiting their website.

This article contains sponsored content.