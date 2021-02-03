The worlds most advanced Teeth Whitening System

Look younger and feel more confident this summer with Power Swabs. Scott DeFalco explains why Power Swabs isn’t your average teeth whitening kit.

Scott says, a whiter, brighter smile can take years off your appearance. His “Would You Rather” test proves people find other more attractive with a whiter smile.

Power Swabs is an easy two-step system that starts working immediately to give you a beautiful, whiter smile.

He says Power Swabs you can whiten your teeth an average of 2 shades after the very first use and 6 shades in 7 days.

For more information visit their website or call (800) 663-2909.

This story contains sponsored content.