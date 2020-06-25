The weekends here, do you have ALL that you need to go camping?

Brett Parris with Parris RV walked Nicea DeGearing of ABC4 through the NEW 2020 Lance 975 today. The perfect truck camper for your family to explore Utah and wherever you desire!

Whether you enjoy camping in the deep woods, fishing for that next big catch, or exploring beautiful mountain ranges, this Lance truck camper from Parris RV will help you make your dreams a reality.

The Lance 975 from Parris RV offers a queen-size bed, a fully-equipped dry bath that features a skylight, and you can find all of the amenities you need for a successful adventure in this camper.

The expansive storage inside and outside allows you to bring along any essentials you may need, and the stainless steel 3-burner range top makes meal time preparations a breeze.

Lance truck camper 975 highlights:

Pillow Top Mattress

LED Lighting

Exterior Wash Station

Fits Long Beds

Built for the active lifestyle, the Lance truck camper from Parris RV gives you the freedom to make any place your home. Because of the camper’s ability to unload from your truck once you have settled into your vacation destination, you can use your truck for other excursions once you have set up camp.

Lance Camper from Parris RV is dedicated to delivering the highest Eco-Green standards possible while still giving you a truck camper that you will love camping in. You will feel right at home with features like the stainless steel burner range, the 3-way refrigerator, and the bathroom skylight!

