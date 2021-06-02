The stride Your Own Way event is happening this weekend; get involved!

Here at ABC4 Utah, we are so excited that PurpleStride’s Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer has made its way to Utah this weekend, June 5th!

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s toughest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 10 percent. More than 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year and more than 48,000 will die, making it the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

The pancreas is located deep within the abdominal cavity, behind the stomach, and in front of the spine. It produces digestive enzymes that help the body use and store energy and also regulates blood sugar levels. Pancreatic cancer occurs when abnormal cells develop and grow out of control, causing tumors.

Most people can’t name the symptoms of pancreatic cancer. Symptoms, often vague, include abdominal or mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, loss of appetite, indigestion, changes in stool, and new-onset diabetes. There is evidence that age, smoking, being overweight, a family history of pancreatic cancer, pancreatitis, and diabetes may increase your risk of pancreatic cancer.

At the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, we’re making meaningful progress and improving patient outcomes. PanCAN’s vision is to create a world in which all patients with pancreatic cancer will thrive. The funds raised through PurpleStride help us in this mission. They are taking bold action to improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge, and advocating for patients.

They are trailblazers – the only organization that addresses pancreatic cancer through research, clinical initiatives, patient services,and advocacy. Since 2003 their donations have awarded 199 grants to 187 scientists at 71 institutions for a cumulative research investment of $126 million to date.

If you or anyone you know has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, please call their Patient Central team at 877-2-PANCAN for free, personalized resources including diet & nutrition information, pancreatic cancer specialists in your area, and more.

The pancreatic cancer action network is determined to change the course of this disease, but we need more support! PurpleStride is not the only thing they do, but everything they do depends on participation.

Additional Details:

PurpleStride is the PanCAN’s signature run and walk to end pancreatic cancer.

PanCAN is asking all participants to stride in their own neighborhoods (taking all necessary social distancing precautions) on Saturday, June 5 , and share on their social media channels in support of Utah’s Inaugural PurpleStride. We want to turn the internet purple!

, and share on their social media channels in support of Utah’s Inaugural PurpleStride. To register or donate to Utah’s Inaugural PurpleStride click here.

This PurpleStride event is an opportunity for those impacted by pancreatic cancer to pay tribute to family members and friends touched by the disease and raise public awareness and funds to support better treatment options for patients.

Look for PurpleStride Selfie Stations around Utah and share your photos on social media using the hashtags #JoinPanCAN, #PSUtah2021, and #UtahPanCANFam

Please join up for the Inaugural PurpleStride Utah, the run and walk to end pancreatic cancer. For more details about the stride please visit their website to get registered.