This afternoon on ABC4, Dr. Joseph Q. Jarvis the author of The Purple World: Healing the Harm in American Health Care spoke with Emily Clark regarding his views on communicable disease outbreaks and how we can move forward after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In The Purple World, Dr. Jarvis describes several outbreaks including foodborne illnesses like Hepatitis A, dysentery, and syphilis. American public health agencies were developed as a response to communicable diseases and were very successful in preventing disease and premature death. Unfortunately, the success of public health agencies has fostered ignorance about communicable diseases among the population.

This article contains sponsored content.