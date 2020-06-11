The perfect fifth wheel for your next adventure

Brett Parris with Parris RV gives Nicea DeGering of ABC4 a walkthrough on the 2021 Alliance RV Paradigm 370FB fifth wheel and shows us all the reasons we want and need this Fifth wheel for our next outdoor adventure!

Just a few features we want to begin with:

Private Bedroom w/En Suite Full Bath

Walk-In Closet

King Bed

Half-Bath

Fireplace

Dining Table with Four Chairs

You will easily be able to escape the ordinary for an adventurous journey without leaving any home comforts behind. The Paradigm from Parris RV will not disappoint with its spacious interior thanks to triple slides throughout.

The entire front of this unit is a dedicated space to your own private oasis and includes a king-sized bed and a full en suite bath at the very front which includes a 61″ x 20″ shower, a large vanity with sink, a huge walk-in closet, plus a linen cabinet and a space that has been prepped for a washer and dryer if you choose that option.

You will find relaxing easy to do with family and friends while you camp with a dual reclining theater seat and a sleeper sofa in the rear of the unit, and a cozy fireplace easily makes those cool chilly nights warm and inviting.

The chef in the family will love the four-burner range top, 18 cu. ft. refrigerator, and large central island with sink and dishwasher prep as well. Outside, you will enjoy the awning for shade on a warm sunny day, and the spray port is great for rinsing off the evidence of your favorite outdoor activities before heading inside to relax.

With any Paradigm fifth wheel by Alliance RV, you will appreciate the Performance Running Gear Package that includes 6-point hydraulic leveling, Dexter 7,000 lb. axles, a MorRyde CRE 3000 suspension system, and a Hercules 101″ wide-body chassis platform.

The Ready to Camp Package features an exterior spray port to wash off your hiking gear along with a shutoff valve at all major plumbing locations and color-coded and numbered wiring to make repairs quicker than ever.

Some of the features you will enjoy inside are large residential showers, dimmable LED lighting, LG solid surface countertops, hardwood cabinets, and drawers, plus so much more. The Paradigm fifth wheels make extended stays feel just like home!

