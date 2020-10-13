The most common cancer diagnosis among women in Utah

Cidne Christensen, American Cancer Society Senior Manager, Community Development joined Emily Clark on ABC4 to discuss the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis among women other than skin cancer. This year in Utah the American Cancer Society estimates that 1,780 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 290 women will die from the disease. Men can also get breast cancer and this year it’s estimated that 2,620 men will be diagnosed nationwide.

There are definitely lifestyle choices that can help reduce the risk of a woman getting breast cancer, such as: limiting alcohol use, not smoking, eating healthy, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting enough exercise.

The two biggest risk factors for getting breast cancer are being a woman and getting older. That’s why getting screened is so important. We cannot prevent breast cancer, but we can find it early when it is most easily treated.

The American Cancer Society is available 24/7 at 1-800-227-2345 and on their website. They have screening and early detection information. They also offer information on cancer diagnosis and resources.

If you are facing a breast cancer diagnosis, our Reach To Recovery program can help. This phone-based program matches someone facing a breast cancer diagnosis with a trained volunteer breast cancer survivor for support and information.

Our Tender Loving Care program offers affordable wigs, scarves, turbans, and bras that are readily available for purchase from the privacy of your own home.

For more information about how you can help support the American Cancer Society, please visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.