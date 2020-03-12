The Million Meals in March aims to eliminate statewide hunger

Approximately 374,000 Utahns and 1 in 7 Utah children are at risk of missing a meal today. Utah Food Bank can provide 4 meals for every $1 donated.

Through donations of time, food, and money last year, Utah Food Bank was able to distribute more than 38 million meals to those facing hunger statewide. As the holiday season donations start to dwindle, partner agencies across the state need to stock their shelves to prepare for the summer months when kids lose access to school meals.

Utah Food Bank has a virtual food drive, which is the most convenient way to donate. You can fill a virtual shopping cart with the items they’re needing most, without having to go to the store. They are hoping to collect $275,000 in March, to donate 1 million meals.

Visit Million Meals Utah to donate directly to Million Meals in March.

