The Amazing CNS FundRACER is coming up, make sure you’ve completed your registration!

Community Nursing Services is a non-profit healthcare company with multiple services lines to help patients heal in the comfort of home. They also partner with the state to provide COVID-19 vaccines through mobile and walk-in clinics.

Community Nursing Services Charitable Care fund supports patients in need who don’t have the ability to pay for their healthcare. The demand for charitable care has increased over the past year due to the pandemic peaking at 85%.

The CNS Amazing FundRACER is a COVID safe, quasi-version of the competition show Amazing Race for all levels of fitness.

The registration fee is $50 per person and is a tax-deductible donation to the Community Nursing Services Charitable Care Program.

Registered Participants join a 3-day scavenger race of challenges April 9-11th. Challenges are listed on an app and FUNDRACERS complete as many challenges as they can, in their own environments all while earning points for each challenge completed.

Challenges will be health and wellness related, and many are quirky and fun. You don’t need to be athletic. Prizes will be given along the way. 10 finalists (based on highest points) will be chosen to compete in a Final Race on April 16th in Salt Lake City.

The Final Race on April 16 th will include – Ten finalists (and a partner) who will compete in challenges hosted in-person at sponsor venues in Salt Lake City. A virtual live-streamed program will be aired via the CNS website on April 16th. The winner will receive the Grand Prize which includes: a trip to Moab complete with housing, a Hummer tour for two, golf, and dining. Opportunity drawing is also available with fun items.

Registration is open through April 9th and 100% of proceeds raised by the Amazing FundRACER will help patients who are unfunded and in need of home health or hospice care.

For more information or to register, you can visit the website or you can TEXT the word RACER to 91999.

