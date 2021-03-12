Taxes for small businesses need to be filed on March 15th

Rick Aaron with ABC4 Utah talks to Ron Valentine the founder of Valentine CPA about Filing taxes for small businesses and what they need to do.

We are all aware of the tax deadline of April 15th but is another deadline coming up in a few days. Beware of the Ides of March. The March 15th deadline applies to the pass-through tax returns of partnerships and S-corporations and of course any Limited Liability Companies that are taxed like partnerships and S-corps. In an effort to get the K-1 forms out to the individual owners so that they can meet the April 15th deadline, a few years ago, the IRS moved the deadline for these businesses up a month to March 15th.

The penalties can be quite hefty. They are approximately $200 per owner per any portion of the month late for up to 12 months. For example, a family owns a cabin in an LLC that they rent out and there are 4 members of the family who have an ownership interest. The family assumes that since the expenses are greater than the rental income that there is no rush to file the LLC return. They have an extension on their personal return but not on the LLC. So, suppose, they get around to filing their LLC return in October just when they are finishing up their personal return. They would be charged for 8 months of late filing so the penalty would be 8 times 200 dollars times 4 owners. They will get a penalty notice from the IRS for $6400.

There are ways to get these penalties waived. The IRS will waive penalties for the first year but after that, the taxpayer has to prove that there was a reasonable cause for filing late. They won’t accept ignorance or neglectfulness. It’s very hard to get the IRS to waive that penalty.

Valentine CPA worked with a client who had several years of late filing and they were able to get some of the penalties waived but they had to appeal the case to get even partial relief.

Valentine CPA is located in Layton Utah. They are a full-service CPA firm that caters to small businesses. Ron Valentine is the founder and a CPA with a bachelor’s in accounting, a master’s degree in Computer Science, and is a former Federal auditor of small businesses. On their staff they have Dan- a former IRS agent, Rob a financial consultant- who used to train CPAs on financial services, Karrie- over 20 years of payroll processing, Layne who has 10 yrs. experience with benefit plan audits, 6 more accountants with accounting degrees, and varying support staff. Although they are a small firm, they have a great deal of experience and knowledge.

The due date is Monday. Small business owners need to contact their accountant and have them efile an extension no later than Monday. If anyone needs help, they can email their office and they would be happy to file an extension for free for them. They will need to know the name and address of the company and their Employer Identification Number.

Reach out to Valentine CPA in Layton via their website or you can send Ron an email, also feel free to call their office at (801) 444-3710.

This article contains sponsored content.