Take your life back by reclaiming your body

Today we have, Cindy Jorgensen, weight loss specialist/ life guide and Dr. Brooks Bahr, MD, a Board Certified Dermatologist, owner of Bahr Dermatology in Bountiful, and an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the University of Utah School of Medicine on ABC4 to give us some tips.

We’re all trying to lose weight but there’s so much conflicting information, & were tired of empty promises. What we want is a “swimsuit body” and “rock -star energy.”

I was there. Trying to get down to the weight on my driver’s license. Stuck with preconceived notions on what to do to lose weight. Stuck in a roller coaster cycle, I would lose the weight then gain it back. No one was talking about the truth — You probably thought I lost all weight way by starving myself—but actually I got there by Feeding myself.

For example, UCLA came out with a study that showed in 1953 you only needed to eat one bowl of spinach to receive your daily iron. Today you will need 43 bowls to receive the same nutrition. Starved for essential nutrients, Our body goes into emergency survival mode and hoard & stores the fat. That’s why you can’t drop the weight.

Here’s the secret. Once you feed your body proper nutrients: protein, healthy carbs, fats & minerals – which are the spark plugs of life. Revs up your metabolism. Signals to your brain that your fed, it drops the stored fat. Minerals are key. We have access to a proprietary blend, uniquely sourced.

Cool Sculpting was developed by board-certified dermatologists and eliminates stubborn fat you can’t get rid of through diet and exercise. The number of fat cells you have is set in adolescence. These cells can release their fat stores and shrink with diet and exercise, but Cool Sculpting can eliminate these fat cells permanently by sparking a natural cell death process called apoptosis.

Studies show each Cool Sculpting session eliminates on average 20% of the fat cells in the treated area to help us permanently sculpt your body. It is safe, affordable, simple, and has little to no downtime.

Right now you can get a FREE Consultation ($199 value) and a FREE Personal Health Analysis ($247 Value) and sign up for FREE live events by visiting the website for more information!

This article contains sponsored content.