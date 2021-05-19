Summer body is ready but what about your face?

Summer has come and everyone is most likely prepared with a tanned and toned body or they’re just ready to throw on those shorts, sundresses, and swimsuits and get out there! Many of us work hard each year to look great in our summer wardrobes but what about your face?

The main focus is always on the body but what about your skin? Have you been taking care of your skin? Do you know what you need to do to make sure it’s in tip-top shape to look its best too?

Here are a few tips to take care of your skin this summer.

Moisturize: The sun can create a beautiful glow to our skin and tan our bodies but it also can damage our skin and cause it to become dehydrated. Make sure you’re using a moisturizer year-round to keep your skin nice and fresh.

Sunscreen is important year-round, not just in the summer months and not just for women. Make sure it’s applied to EVERYONE – Men, women, and children. Then, Get out there and ENJOY! Sunglasses: Squinting can increase lines and wrinkles around your eyes and on your face. They are going to happen but let’s not speed up the process.

If you DO have fine lines or wrinkles around or under your eyes and have considered injections or surgery, there are non-invasive solutions. It doesn’t have to just be from feeling tired, but under-eye bags and wrinkles can just be a part of genetics.

The science behind Plexaderm uses the power of silicates derived from shale clay that work to tighten your skin in less than ten minutes without injections, without any prescription, without any real effort.

How it Works:

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin.

This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes.

Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes0

While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use.

Feeling confident in your skin never felt so good AND EASY!

