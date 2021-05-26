Students are not standard, come see a new way of learning.

Matt and Amy Bowman, Co-Founders of My Tech High join Emily Clark on ABC4 Utah today to talk about helping students in the Pandemic and following because Students are not standard, and they wanted to provide a new way of learning.

My Tech High contracts with innovative public schools across the country to provide a

personalized education program to students who learn best at home, and since it’s a public school program, it’s FREE for all students in K-12 to participate.

At My Tech High, they truly believe that “children are not standard” so they give students a voice in designing their ideal education plan, tapping into the best resources available both at home and in the community.

When traditional schools were closed due to COVID last year, families instantly had to do school

at home. For many, the “Zoom Schooling” offered by their local district just didn’t connect well with their children. So many families started looking for other public school options to better meet their child’s individual needs.

My Tech High, which has been providing personalized options for over a decade, is a great option for families looking for a student-centered program. I’ll just add that due to COVID, we’ve grown to now serve over 18,000 students across 7 states, including right here in Utah.

Matt and Amy say the first thing he would tell parents who are looking to school at home is “You can do it! Know that you aren’t alone!” My Tech High provides access to a computer, internet, Certified teachers, a caring support staff, and flexible curriculum options for ALL subjects, including hands-on tech and entrepreneurship classes. There are so many amazing resources and options – both online and in your community. Don’t limit yourself, tap into all of them!

My Tech High has, of course, seen exceptional academic success – from students earning their Associate degree through our partnership with Snow College to a 12-year-old student being selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar to even students who have earned perfect ACT scores. They also get equally excited about students defining success in their own unique way – from playing the violin to learning to code to starting their own business.

For more information about My Tech High you can visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.