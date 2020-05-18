Stress and Addiction: is there a link?

Travis Whittaker, Maple Mountain Recovery’s Chief Business Officer spoke today with Emily Clark of ABC4 News about how stress impacts addiction.

We want to focus on how stress impacts addiction. Alcohol sales are up by almost 300%. We are hearing from new clients that right now is a great time to take the time to get the help they need.

Most of all, Maple Mountain Recovery realizes that understanding addiction is important, but can be confusing. The answer to this question may seem very simple, but it is not always so straightforward. According to Merriam-Webster, it is:

The quality or state of being addicted

The compulsive need for and use of a habit-forming substance (such as heroin, nicotine, or alcohol) characterized by tolerance and by well-defined physiological symptoms upon withdrawal.

However, addiction does not always pertain to an actual substance or drug, and some people form addictions to things that would not be harmful, except for the obsession with and overuse of it.

Maple Mountain Recovery offers cutting-edge technologies and professional knowledge that comes from long term experiences in the field of substance abuse and mental health treatment. The many different programs used are based on research and a passion to give clients the best treatment possible.

Teaching mindfulness and resilience training are also key factors in our program. Mindfulness helps heal the brain, and learn healthy coping strategies as well as creating a feeling of relaxation. Resilience training helps with recovering quickly after stress or trauma.

All programs are carefully chosen to help clients understand their challenges and how to treat themselves. During their stay, clients will also work with a recovery coach and a case manager to build a recovery and aftercare plan.

Programming at Maple Mountain Recovery is not only effective, but it’s also an experience that changes lives.

Most of the program incorporates Experiential Therapy to help give clients the best opportunity for success. Our clients enjoy long-lasting recovery and happy relationships.

