State of Utah DMV: Additional services open now

Surae Chinn with ABC4 News spoke today with Chris Caras the Director of the Driver Licenses Division regarding the opening of additional services with the continuing changes with COVID-19.

Chris Caras and the Department of Motor Vehicles wants to make sure that no one is risking their safety because of offices not being available due to COVID-19. Their offices are making sure they’re adjusting to everyone’s needs as the state begins to move through the Phases of opening back up.

Learner Permits – A person can apply for a learner permit by contacting the office nearest them. An appointment will be scheduled to take the knowledge test. Please review the required documents information prior to appearing for the appointment. Driving skills tests will not be available until sufficient PPE and protocols are in place

Original License/Out Of State Transfer – A person can apply for an original license or transfer their out of state license by contacting the office nearest them. An appointment will be scheduled to take the knowledge test. Please review the required documents information prior to appearing for the appointment.

Motorcycle Permits – A person can apply for a motorcycle permit by contacting the office nearest them. An appointment will be scheduled to take the knowledge test.

Provisional License(under 21) – If both the knowledge and skills test has been previously completed, a person can contact the office nearest them to schedule an appointment.

Motorcycle skills test – If a person currently has a motorcycle permit, they can contact the office nearest them to schedule an appointment for a skills test.

For more information, contact your local office.

This article contains sponsored content.