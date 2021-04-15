Spring Gardening: What can be tackled now?

If you haven’t already, soon you will begin to see your outdoor plants like crocuses and daffodils peeking their heads above ground. Gardening fanatics know this is the signal to get their tools out and get ready for spring gardening.

The experts at Millcreek Gardens have a few tips for the amateur gardener who wants to get their garden into shape this spring.

Dispose of Leaves

Pull Up Weeds

Prune Garden Shrubs and Trees

Head to the Garden Store

Millcreek Gardens is the perfect place for anyone to get a year-round source for plants, garden supplies, and wisdom. They carry Utah’s best roses, trees, shrubs, and perennials, along with a fantastic selection of herbs, vegetables, and seasonal color.

Millcreek Gardens is a full-service garden center, offering professional guidance for all of your landscape planting and design needs. They offer delivery, landscape services, consultation, and professional advice. Their inventory includes houseplants and chemicals and fertilizers, as well as tools, seeds, and soils.

Visit Millcreek Gardens online or head on over to their location in Salt Lake City, UT, and speak with a specialist to get all of your questions answered.

This article contains sponsored content.