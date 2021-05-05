Sponsor a Grandma for Mother’s Day

This last year many mothers and grandmothers were not able to see their families as the covid lock-down was in place for assisted living centers.

Today we are honored to have Jeff Kimber, Owner of Locally Twisted – Utah’s Balloon Specialists on ABC4 Utah, talking about their charitable efforts to reach as many mothers and grandmothers in assisted living centers as possible this Mother’s Day.

The goal is to provide a Balloon Bouquet to as many of these mothers and grandmothers as possible. The program asks people to donate and for every $20 donated, we can adopt one more grandmother.

Locally Twisted is really starting to see the love from the community. Several businesses have jumped in to sponsor 10, 20, and even 40 – from a single business. They also have Individuals who are donating. These donations do not need to be in $20 increments, they’ve has people donate as little as $10 and some have donated $1000. Whatever you can afford, most just love the opportunity to show some support for those who have supported us our whole lives.

The Team at Locally Twisted and many volunteers are driving the bouquets to many different participating assisted living centers. Some assisted living centers have as many. As 60 – 70 grandmothers who have not been able to see their families.

They just want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to donate and support mothers and grandmothers.

If you would like to donate or get more information you can visit the Locally Twisted website.

This article contains sponsored content.